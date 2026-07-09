Assam: NEDFi Opens New Branch Office in Nagaon to Boost MSME Growth

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: NEDFi has been an integral part of North-East India's financial ecosystem for the last 30 years, silently playing its role of facilitating, nurturing, financing, and promoting the development of entrepreneurship and growth of MSME enterprises.

To further facilitate the development of business enterprises in Nagaon and nearby areas, NEDFi has set up a new branch office at Nagaon, 1st Floor, Ramchandras, Namghar Path, Opposite SBI Haibargaon branch. The new branch office was inaugurated by PVSLN Murty, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), on Wednesday.

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