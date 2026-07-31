Assam: NEEPCO Opens Doyang Dam Gates to Manage Rising Reservoir, Avert Flash Floods

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Doyang Hydro Electric Project (DHEP) under NEEPCO Ltd released its excess water again on Thursday morning through its three radial gates.

In an official statement, NEEPCO said that three radial gates had been opened to heights of 0.50 m at (Reservoir Water Level) RWL 322.40m. The discharge from the spillway radial gate is 94 cumecs. The spillway discharge level is 324 m, but to avoid flash flood, phased opening of gates had been done from 321 m.

The statement said that due to the continuous rise in the reservoir water level and to accommodate the anticipated inflow, 3 spillway radial gates were opened to regulate the rising RWL (Reservoir Water Level).

According to reports, on Thursday, the Brahmaputra river was flowing almost one metre above the danger mark.

Also Read: Letters to the Editor: Flash flood in Jorhat