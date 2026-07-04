Assam: Newborn Leopard Cub Spotted at Mahabir tea estate in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A newborn leopard cub was spotted at Mahabir tea estate in Dibrugarh on Friday, prompting swift action from the estate authorities. According to eyewitnesses, the cub was seen struggling under the scorching sun and extreme heat, raising concerns about its condition. The cub is suspected to have been separated from its mother, although this has not been officially confirmed. Upon receiving information about the sighting, the tea estate management immediately informed the Forest Department. Meanwhile, locals were urged to avoid approaching the cub or gathering near the area, as the mother leopard may be nearby.

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