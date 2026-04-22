Assam NGO Observes Vigilance Day to Combat Child Marriage

JORHAT — With Akshaya Tritiya — a date historically linked to a spike in child marriages in parts of India — the North-East Affected Area Development Society (NEADS) marked the occasion differently, observing it as Vigilance Day across Majuli and Charaideo districts.

The grassroots development organisation, which works on child rights and child marriage prevention, was joined in the effort by Child Marriage Prohibition Officers (CMPOs) and local ASHA units, all of whom pledged their commitment to ending the practice in their respective areas.

Progress Made, But Work Remains

NEADS Director Tirtha Prasad Saikia acknowledged that the campaign has produced results — noting a significant decline in the number of child marriages taking place on Akshaya Tritiya in recent years.

But he was clear that progress is not the same as resolution.

"Child marriage is a heinous crime, and it cannot be accepted under the guise of the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya or any other religious garb," he said. "Due to the vigilance of the administration and civil society organizations, there has been a significant decline... but there is a need to eliminate the practice."

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