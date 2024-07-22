Assam: NHGWA submits memorandum to Additional Chief Secretary

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The state committee of the National Home Guard Welfare Association (NHGWA), Assam, met with the Additional Chief Secretary, Home & Political Department, of the government of Assam and appealed to him to regularise their service by sanctioning posts in every district under its Act 1947. The organization led by its president, Abu Nosar, and the General Secretary, Dilip Dutta, met the Additional Chief Secretary at Dispur, Guwahati and submitted a memorandum of ten points of a charter of demands at his hands and appealed to fulfil the long-standing demands immediately.

The organization put up the memorandum demanding to increase their monthly remuneration from Rs. 23,000 to Rs. 40,000 considering the prices of the essential commodities are increasing day by day, to increase the service tenure of Assam Home Guards from 55 years to 60 years, to increase the natural death or accident death of Home Guards while on duty, to sanction a sum of Rs. 10,000 to the next of kin of the HGs, to stop the online deployment system of HGs to be stopped for greater interest and problems faced by HGs, etc.

Also Read: Assam: Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital authority sacks 70 home guard personnel (sentinelassam.com)