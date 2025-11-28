Assam: Noise pollution in Bilasipara due to loudspeakers

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BILASIPARA: It has been observed that the senior citizens, students, and patients of Bilasipara have been suffering a lot due to sound pollution. Despite the Supreme Court order banning mikes and loudspeakers after 10 pm, they operate round the clock in full volume and days together, in the name of kirtan.

The law enforcing agencies are found to be silent spectators in this matter, leaving the senior citizens of the area deprived of a good night’s sleep. In the months of November and December, examinations of different categories are held, but the students are badly affected due to these loudspeakers. Locals have urged the government to take stern action in this matter.

