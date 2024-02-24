Assam: North East Cancer Hospital Hosts Successful Free Cancer Screening Camp at Lumding Baptist Church

LUMDING: The North East Cancer Hospital and Research Institute showed its commitment to health awareness and cancer prevention by hosting a no-cost cancer screening health camp. It was located at the Baptist Church in Harulongpher, Lumding. The main goal of this event was to offer easy-to-reach health services and share important information about timely detection in the battle against cancer.
A team of determined doctors from the cited hospital and research institute actively attended. Among them, Dr. Rajjyoti Changkakoty stood out. His main message was to raise public awareness about cancer and stress the likelihood of successful treatment when detected early.
Dr. Changkakoty, well-regarded in his field, pointed out that several cancer patients could effectively recover if they act promptly in seeking medical help. Early diagnosis is critical for predicting and successfully treating cancer. This camp staged at the Baptist Church in Harulangfar, Lumding, let members of the community get free cancer checks. It also helped boost their understanding of preventive health measures' value.
Other notable medical experts from the North East Cancer Hospital and Research Institute assisted Dr. Changkakoty. They included Dr. Jumi Borgohian, a radiologist specializing in cancer, and Dr. Gazi Naseem Ahmed, Dr. Abhishek Dewrah, and Dr. Ilongkumer. Their gathered know-how added power to the free camp. It ensured that everyone there learned lots about cancer, how to spot it early, and the importance of regular checks.
Having doctors at the event gave it more weight and showed how important taking care of our health is. Dr. Changkakoty and his team talked with people, answered questions, busted health myths, and urged folks to stay on top of their health with regular check-ups.
The free cancer screening health camp at Lumding's Baptist Church was a big success. This shows just how dedicated the North East Cancer Hospital and Research Institute is to keeping people healthy. By taking health care where it's needed, the institute aims to make a healthier, more informed society, which is a big part of the bigger fight against cancer.
