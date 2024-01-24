Assam: North East Festival kicks off in premises of Bodofa Cultural Complex, Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: The North East Festival kicked off with a burst of vibrant colours and cultural fervour in the premises of Bodofa Cultural Complex in Kokrajhar from Tuesday. This unique event is organized under the auspices of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs of the Central Government, in collaboration with BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region) and various Bodo cultural associations. Cultural troupes from all eight Northeastern states have been joined by representatives from 13 other states across the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Odisha. The festival showcases a myriad of traditional art and cultural performances, featuring 13 cultural groups from different parts of the country. An exceptional display of cultural prowess, with performances from various states, each highlighting their unique heritage was showcased.

The Lai-Haraoba Festival in Manipur, Ao of Nagaland, Wangala of Meghalaya, Mamita Dance, Cheraw of Mizoram, Sikkim dance, Rouf of Jammu and Kashmir, dance of Haryana, Siddi Dhamal of Gujarat, Badhai dance in Madhya Pradesh, and Sambalpuri Dance of Odisha mesmerized the audience with their authenticity and traditional charm.

On the inaugural function, the exhibition, food & craft stalls were inaugurated by EM of BTR Reo Reoa Narzihary while the competitions of indigenous sports was inaugurated by Dithaka Nanda Hazarika, secretary of Culture and Sports, BTC followed by Loka Sangam (a presentation of folk dances from ZCC) inaugurated by Phami Brahma, Joint Secretary-cum-CHD, Cultural Affairs, BTC.

As part of the programmes the colours of Bodoland (Performances of folk & tribal dances of BTR, Children special) etc. and the ‘Colours of India’, a choreographic presentation of folk dances with live music was inaugurated by the Joint Secretary of Cultural Affairs, BTC.

