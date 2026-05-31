Assam: North East Public English School marks 10th Foundation Day

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: North East Public English School, a leading educational institution of the greater Rowta area under the 47 No. Mazbat Legislative Assembly Constituency in Udalguri district, celebrated its 10th foundation anniversary with great enthusiasm and cultural vibrancy.

Established in 2016, the school has successfully completed a decade of educational service. The entire campus witnessed a festive atmosphere as students from different classes performed colourful dance and musical presentations, making the celebration memorable and lively.

The programme was inaugurated with the ceremonial lighting of lamps by the school’s Chairman Dr. Maheshwar Brahma and Chief Guest Varun Kumar, Commandant of the 23rd Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF), Lalpul. Speaking on the occasion, the BSF Commandant praised the institution for bringing a positive educational transformation to the educationally backward Rowta areas.

Students who excelled in the recently declared HSLC and Higher Secondary examinations were felicitated during the programme. Chairman Dr. Maheshwar Boro stated that equal importance is given to Assamese and Bodo languages along with English-medium education. He also highlighted that student strength has grown from 200 in 2016 to over 1,200 today due to the dedicated efforts of the teachers and management.

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