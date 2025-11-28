Assam: NPS employees stage strike, demand OPS implementation in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The NPS employees across Nagaon district, in line with their counterparts in other districts of the state, observed a statewide strike and protest on Thursday.

The employees, who gathered at DFO, office, Nagaon, demanded the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and scrapping of the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).

The striking employees, who are demanding the OPS, expressed their dissatisfaction with the government’s decision to introduce the UPS. They claim that the OPS is the only viable option for their secure future.

The employees observed a complete shutdown in various offices, including the District Commissioner’s office, revenue circle offices, educational institutions, and other government departments. They raised slogans, demanding the implementation of OPS, and removal of NPS and UPS.

The employees appealed to the Chief Minister of Assam to take immediate steps to implement OPS. They warned that if their demands were not met, they would intensify their agitation in the future.

