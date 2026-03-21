Assam: ‘Nrityangan’ conducts voter awareness campaign in Dhubri

DHUBRI: With the aim of motivating citizens to exercise their democratic rights, the cultural and social organization "Nrityangan" led an extensive voter awareness campaign across key locations in Dhubri town on Friday.The campaign was spearheaded by the organization's convenor, Dipankar Majumdar, who appealed to citizens from all sections of society, emphasizing that voting is not only a right but also a vital responsibility.

He highlighted that every single vote plays a crucial role in building a progressive, strong, and democratic society. Majumdar urged all eligible voters to be present at their respective polling stations on election day and exercise their voting rights. He also encouraged people to motivate their family members, friends, and neighbors to participate actively in the electoral process.

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