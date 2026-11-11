Assam: NRL official Mintu Sandikoi to receive Social Excellence Award

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Golaghat Press Club has announced the 'Social Excellence and Public Relations Award 2026' for Mintu Sandikoi, Chief General Manager (CGM) of the Human Resources Department of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL).

The award will be formally presented by the Press Club at a ceremony on November 28 at the 'Golaghat Literary Festival and Book Fair 2026,' organised by Vox Populi at Samannay Kshetra in Golaghat town.

The honour recognises Sandikoi's outstanding contributions to human resource management, social development, corporate social responsibility, and public relations at Numaligarh Refinery Limited.

Golaghat Press Club President Dr Debajit Phukan, Working President Diganta Kumar Bhuyan, and Secretary Prabin Kumar Das announced the decision through a press statement.

On November 28, from 6 pm, the press club will also organise an interactive session titled 'Kotha Patu Ahak' (Let Us Talk), bringing together writers, readers, journalists, senior citizens, and leaders of various socio-cultural and community organisations at the book fair venue.