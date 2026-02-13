Assam observes 24-hour chakka bandh over new labour codes

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Central trade unions, various federations, and motor transport workers’ organizations in Assam observed a 24-hour chakka bandh on Thursday in support of the nationwide strike, demanding the withdrawal of the new labour codes.

As a result, buses remained off the roads, and other vehicles were few, causing serious inconvenience for passengers trying to reach their destinations. Business establishments also faced a slow day due to the absence of customers.

Also Read: Assam Transport Workers Call 24-Hour ‘Chakka Bandh’ on July 9 Over Anti-Worker Policies