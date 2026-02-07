Assam: OIL bags FIPI Award 2025 for ‘Oil & Gas Production Company of the Year’

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Oil India Limited (OIL), a Maharatna CPSE under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, has been conferred the prestigious FIPI Award 2025 for 'Oil & Gas Production Company of the Year' (More than 1 MTOE) in recognition of its outstanding performance and contributions to India's energy sector.

The award was presented by the Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, and Dr Neeraj Mittal, Secretary, MoPNG, at a distinguished ceremony organized by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI) at India Energy Week, Goa.

The award was received on behalf of the company by Dr Ranjit Rath, Chairman & Managing Director, Oil India Limited, in presence of Abhijit Majumder, Director (Finance), and Trailukya Borgohain, Director (Operations).

