Assam: Olectra Gets Order For 100 Electric Buses From State Govt

Guwahati: The Assam State Transport Corporations (ASTC) has given an order for 100 e-buses worth Rs 151 crore to Olectra Greentech Limited.

This is the first order for the company from the North-eastern states.

The buses will be delivered over a period of 9 months and the company will be responsible for the maintenance of these buses for 5 years. The estimated cost of these 100 buses is Rs 151 crore.

"We are happy to receive this first order from North Eastern states and Assam. With this, now our buses will run in almost every corner of India. This has significantly reduced carbon emissions," reports quoted KV Pradeep, Chairman and Managing Director of the company as saying.

Significantly, at present, there is a lot of demand for electronic vehicles in the market though it will take some research to perform as a petrol of diesel engine performs. One of the most important reason for which people are opting these electric vehicles is to avoid pollution.

With each passing day, electronic rickshaws, buses and autos are plying on the road.

Keeping the future in mind in this direction, the Assam government too has decided to run nearly 100 electric buses and subsequently Olectra Greentech Limited (Olectra) has received a letter of demand (LOA) from the Assam State Transport Corporation for 100 electric buses.

It is worth mentioning that the North-East is a very beautiful place and keeping in mind the environment and tourism here, this decision has been taken.

With a motive to benefit masses of the state with ease public transport and to also keep the environment healthy, the Assam government has taken this decision.

