Assam: One Bangladeshi national arrested in Hojai

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: Sensation prevailed, as a Bangladeshi national was arrested in Hojai on Saturday night.

As per reports, the person was arrested by the Railway Police while he was roaming under suspicious conditions at Hojai railway station. The arrested Bangladeshi has been identified as Aleem Uddin.

Reportedly, a resident of Phulbari named as, Aleem Uddin, was from the Sylhet district of Bangladesh. During interrogation, he said that he had entered India from Bangladesh at night. Aleem Uddin said that he was sold by a Bangladeshi resident to an Indian for one lakh rupees. A mobile phone bearing a Bangladeshi number was recovered from his possession. A police investigation is going on.

