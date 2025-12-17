Assam: One held with stolen gold ornaments in Darrang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Acting promptly on a burglary complaint on Monday afternoon at village Joypur under Burha police outpost of Sipajhar police station in Darrang, a police team led by Sub Inspector Dip Jyoti Das, In-Charge of the Burha police outpost, nabbed one notorious criminal named Jiarul Islam (24 years), a resident of village Na-Khunda-Bishnupur under Sipajhar police station. On the basis of his confession, stolen gold and silver ornaments worth around Rs 3.5 lakh and other stolen goods were recovered from the hideout of the accused at Baihata Chariali. The accused has been booked under the provisions of law and on Tuesday, he was remanded to judicial custody through the court.

