Assam: One-Horned Rhino Found Dead in Orang National Park

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: A carcass of a full-grown male one-horned rhinoceros was recovered at approximately 10:15 am on July 31 from Kawoitoli Char in the Brahmaputra river, under Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve (ONPTR).

During the preliminary examination, the horn was found intact, and no signs of foul play were observed at the site. In the necropsy, conducted on the same day, the horn was collected, and its raw weight was recorded as 1.120 kg. According to the Field Director of ONPTR and DFO, Pradipta Barua, the cause of death is suspected to be old age.

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