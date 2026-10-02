Assam: Orang bids affectionate farewell to DFO Pradipta Barua

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve on Wednesday bid an emotional and rousing farewell to its Field Director and DFO, Mangaldai Wildlife Division, Pradipta Barua, on his superannuation.

Barua, who took charge as Field Director on July 22, 2021, led Orang during its golden period of conservation. Under his leadership, Orang continued its proud record of zero rhino poaching since 2018 - a rare feat in the history of Assam's rhino conservation. With a strong intelligence network, strict protection, and seamless coordination with Assam police and village defence forces, a good number of dreaded poachers were arrested, and a sizeable cache of arms and ammunition was recovered during his tenure.

A farewell function organised by the staff of the park at its Convention Ground turned into a celebration of his service. Representatives of several social organisations, including Mangaldai Media Circle, joined the park staff in felicitating him with a phulam gamocha, citations, and mementoes.

Marking the occasion, the book 'From Patkai to Kilimanjaro,' portraying Barua's illustrious career from the forests of Patkai to his rare visit to Mount Kilimanjaro and National Parks of Africa, was released by Dr Budhin Ch Hazarika, former Principal of Kharupetia College.

The programme, anchored by journalist and former Honorary Wildlife Warden Bhargab Kumar Das, began with a welcome speech by Range Officer Angkur Hazarika.

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