Assam: Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam to Temporarily Suspend Safaris for 2024-2025 Tourist Season

GUWAHATI: Animal well-being is of the utmost importance at Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam. A temporary suspension has been declared. Jeep and elephant safaris will be paused for the 2024-2025 tourist season. This decision was made by the Divisional Forest Officer of the Mangaldai Wildlife Division. The park underscores its dedication to sustainable tourism and conservation with this move.

The suspension becomes effective on May 15 2024. It is a common event each year during monsoon seasons. It serves as a preventative measure. The region experiences significant rainfall, leading to extensive flooding. These conditions pose danger for park visitors and the wildlife residing there.

Suspending safari activities is a response to these threats. The authorities aim to reduce potential harm to the ecosystem. Ensuring safety for all park inhabitants is their primary goal.

Offering awe-inspiring landscapes and abundant biodiversity Orang National Park serves as sanctuary. This sanctuary is home to countless species. Included are the majestic Greater One-horned Rhinoceros, Asian Elephants and elusive tigers. Jeep and elephant safaris offer a strong allure. Tourists seeking a thrilling wildlife experience find this allure in these safaris. These journeys provide opportunities to watch magnificent creatures in their natural habitat.

The onset of monsoon season triggers awareness in park authorities. This awareness entails a necessity. A necessity they perceive as vital - conservation prioritization. Temporarily stopping safaris is considered a means to limit disturbance. It's during when it is most needed.

This suspension allows wildlife to flourish. To do so without human disruption. The cessation of safari activities might upset enthusiastic tourists. Tourists who anticipate experiencing the park's vastness. Despite this officials maintain a stance. A temporary closure is essential.

The necessity for long-term preservation is paramount and for Orang National Park's ecological integrity. Visitors as a result, are strongly urged to respect this choice. They are also advised to adhere to park guidelines.

Compliance offers mutual benefits. This extends not only to the flourishing wildlife but it also benefits fellow tourists. The park has a reopening scheduled for safari tours in October 2024. A plan, of course that it is still dependent on formal updates.