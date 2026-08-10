Assam: Orientation programme on cerebral palsy and disability held in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A two-day orientation programme on “Cerebral Palsy and Understanding Disability” by the Arogya Care Foundation was successfully organised on Saturday and Sunday in Nagaon. The Arogya Care Foundation successfully organised the programme on Saturday and Sunday. Arogya Yoga Kendra, Dhing, collaborated with Healing Hands NGO, Guwahati, for this programme. The programme aimed to enhance awareness and understanding of cerebral palsy, early identification and intervention, multidisciplinary management, assistive technology, inclusive education and social integration. The sessions were conducted by Dr Himan Jyoti Bora, MPT (Neuro), Consultant Physiotherapist and Block Resource Person (Inclusive Education), Govt of Assam, who shared valuable professional knowledge and practical insights on disability and rehabilitation. The two-day programme included interactive sessions on clinical types of cerebral palsy, associated conditions, early assessment, therapeutic approaches, assistive and mobility solutions, inclusive education and social rehabilitation.

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