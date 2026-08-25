Assam: Over 300 youths participate in RSS’ Hojai youth conference

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: Over 300 youths gathered at the Srimanta Sankardev Auditorium in Geeta Ashram on Sunday to participate in a district youth conference organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The event marked the fifth major programme held in the district as part of the RSS’ ongoing centenary year celebrations.

The daylong program began at 10:00 am with a quiz and a speech competition aimed at encouraging youth participation. The session also featured a Vande Mataram song and dance performance guided by Mitrachand Paul. The main formal session began at 1:00 pm, hosted by Chiranjit Das. Atal Shil, the coordinator for the youth conference, delivered the welcome address, while Dr Rabishwar Ghosh, a well-known physician from Lumding, attended the programme as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, the main speaker, Praveen Shewale (Co-Physical Head of RSS North Assam Province), spoke on the theme ‘Duties of Today’s Youth.’

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