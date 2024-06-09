Assam: Pabitra Margherita Likely to Join Modi Cabinet 3.0 in Ministerial Role

GUWAHATI: In a significant development for state BJP leader Pabitra Margherita has been selected for ministerial post in the newly formed Modi Cabinet 3.0. This appointment marks notable achievement for Margherita. It highlights BJP's strategy of integrating emerging leaders with seasoned politicians in government.
The announcement followed tea meeting at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. The residence of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, where prominent NDA leaders were present. Among those attendees were Chirag Paswan, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Dharmendra Pradhan and Dr. S. Jaishankar. The gathering underscored importance of collaboration and unity as NDA prepares for another term under Modi's leadership.
According to latest updates, BJP leaders Sarbananda Sonowal and Kiren Rijiju are set to take oath as Union Cabinet Ministers solidifying influential roles in central government. Pabitra Margherita will join them. Taking oath as Minister of State marking his entry into significant ministerial position.
Earlier in the day Sonowal was seen arriving at Modi's residence. He joined the roster of prominent BJP figures who are expected to take oath as ministers. This list includes notable names such as Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chauhan. Additionally, it includes Jyotiraditya Scindia, Arjun Meghwal Manohar Khattar Rao, Inderjeet Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Raksha Khadse. These leaders are anticipated to play crucial roles in Modi's third term. They will contribute their expertise and leadership to various governmental functions.
Experienced leaders like Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Mansukh Mandaviya are also expected to be part of Modi Cabinet 3.0. They bring continuity and stability to the administration. Their inclusion highlights the party's approach of balancing experience with an infusion of new energy.
Earlier today, several BJP leaders were seen attending the tea meeting at Modi's residence. These leaders included Dharmendra Pradhan, Kiren Rijiju, Jitin Prasada and Ravneet Singh Bittu. The meeting reflects collaborative spirit of party as it prepares for official ceremony.
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is set to take oath for his third consecutive term today at 7:15 PM. This event marks beginning of another chapter in his leadership.
The new cabinet is expected to address key issues and plan to drive nation towards further progress. Development with both new and experienced leaders, will play pivotal roles.
