Assam: Pabitra Margherita Likely to Join Modi Cabinet 3.0 in Ministerial Role

Earlier in the day Sonowal was seen arriving at Modi's residence. He joined the roster of prominent BJP figures who are expected to take oath as ministers. This list includes notable names such as Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chauhan. Additionally, it includes Jyotiraditya Scindia, Arjun Meghwal Manohar Khattar Rao, Inderjeet Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Raksha Khadse. These leaders are anticipated to play crucial roles in Modi's third term. They will contribute their expertise and leadership to various governmental functions.