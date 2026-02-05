Assam: Pakhila Lekhthepi inaugurates Competition at Nagaon University

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Noted folk singer and Padma Shri awardee Pakhila Lekhthepi inaugurated the second day’s cultural procession competition of Nagaon University’s annual week 2026.

In her address, Lekhthepi emphasized the harmonious relationship between the hills and plains of the region. She also shared her close association with singer Zubeen Garg. Lekhthepi congratulated the participating teams and thanked Nagaon University for honouring her.

Prabin Hazarika, a film director, and Chidananda Deb Goswami, a senior programme executive officer at Guwahati Radio Centre, attended the event as juries of the competition. The university’s Vice-Chancellor Dr Hitesh Deka, In-charge Registrar Dhrubajyoti Baruah, faculty members, and over 2000 students also attended the event. Nineteen departments participated in the cultural procession, showcasing the diverse culture of Northeast India.

