Assam: Panel to investigate irregularities in Batadroba Than Management Committee

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a significant development, the Nagaon district administration has formed a six-member probe panel to investigate allegations of corruption and irregularities in the Batadroba Than Management Committee. The probe panel, headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Sudip Nath, was formed pursuant to the directives of the High Court. The panel, which held its first meeting on Thursday, has been tasked with submitting its report within six months. The team will probe financial irregularities, gold and silver scams, and unconstitutional activities that allegedly took place in the past. The Batadroba Than Management Committee has been embroiled in controversy for quite some time, with allegations of corruption and irregularities surfacing in the media. The issue even reached the High Court, which directed the district administration to intervene and probe the matter. The newly-formed probe panel has requested the current management committee to provide necessary documents within 15 days. The committee will also have the assistance of senior auditors and officials from the district administration. The formation of the probe panel has been welcomed by the local people and devotees, who have been demanding a thorough investigation into the alleged irregularities. The panel’s findings are expected to bring clarity to the matter and ensure accountability.

