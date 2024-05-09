Assam: Panic Ensues as Unidentified Insect Infestation Forces Closure of a School in Nagaon District for 2 Days

GUWAHATI: Panic and distress have engulfed Dalgaon M.E. School in the Nagaon district. This is under the Kaliabor Block Education Office's purview. An onslaught of unidentified insects has forced the school to close its doors for two days starting Friday. The insects bear a resemblance to beetles. Their eerie presence has rattled students teachers and staff members equally.

A palpable sense of unease pervades within the school community. The distressing saga began when the school found itself under attack from these unknown insects. At first, they were spotted outside the campus premises.

However over time, the insects began infiltrating classrooms. This occurrence posed direct threat to the safety and well-being of students and faculty members. Reports emerged of individuals being targeted by these relentless pests. This-heightened fears of potential health hazards among the school population.

Amidst heightening crisis the school's administration acted decisively. They took action on Thursday. The administration promptly informed the relevant Block Education Officer about the ongoing situation. Manai Kropi, Block Education Officer visited the school to gauge the infestation severity. She arrived with a team of experts from the agriculture department. Their purpose was to perform an on-site investigation.

"The situation has reached a critical point," acknowledged Manai Kropi the BEO. This issue disrupts regular teaching and learning activities within the campus. Kropi emphasized, "Our top priority is ensuring safety and well-being. We focus on students teachers and staff members of the school. To address this, dedicated team from agriculture will initiate efforts. This will start on Friday" Kropi concluded.

Shedding light on a potential cause behind unusual infestaion an anonymous agriculture officer suggested a phenomenon of bamboo flowering. The officer believes this attracts insects. They're drawn towards bamboo seeds, which encourage rapid multiplication. Upon depletion of bamboo seeds insects turn to invading households and agricultural lands near these areas. This has worsened the food shortage in the region.

According to the officer, "So, unless the bamboo plants surrounding the school are cut down, these insects cannot be stopped from entering the school."

Authorities are in a race against time to address this puzzling infestation. The closure of Dalgaon M.E. School is a harsh reminder. A reminder of the urgent need for coordinated efforts. Efforts needed to protect communities from unexpected natural threats.