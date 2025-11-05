Assam: Para-cyclist Nisha Kumari visits Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Under the initiative of the Fit India Movement, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, Nisha Kumari, a distinguished para-cyclist and mountaineer currently undertaking a cross-country campaign titled ‘Pedal to Plant 2025,’ visited Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University (SASU), Dibrugarh, on Monday.

The university accorded a warm welcome to the team led by Kumari at its study centre and organized an interaction programme with students, faculty members, PhD scholars, and the officials of the University.

The visiting team included Niksha Barot, Nilesh Barot, and Anjana Yadav.

The event was jointly facilitated by Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), coordinated by Pankaj Borthakur, Registrar, Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University (SASU), along with officials from SAI’s Upper Assam regional centres.

The cross-country cycling expedition began at Pangsau, Arunachal Pradesh, and will conclude at Mundra, Gujarat, covering over 4,000 km across multiple states. The initiative integrates cycling, recycling, and plantation drives to promote fitness and environmental responsibility.

The mission aims to plant 1,00,000 saplings while engaging schools, colleges, and communities in awareness programmes dedicated to the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Organized under the theme ‘Change Before Climate Change,’ the 60-day expedition commenced on October 31, 2025, with a core team of around 10 cyclists supported by a logistics crew. Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University, in collaboration with SAI, successfully hosted the interaction and plantation activities on campus as part of this national-level campaign.

