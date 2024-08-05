Assam: Pathsala youth Himangshu Sarma paddles 1100 km to Jharkhand

A Correspondent

Pathsala: In an unique initiative to raise awareness about pollution-free India, a youth from Assam’s has undertaken an arduous 1100 km cycle journey

A 26-year-old resident of Titka village in Pathsala town under lower Assam’s Bajali district, Himangshu Sarma, embarked on the mission on July 21, cycling through West Bengal and Bihar to reach Baba Baidyanath Dham temple in Jharkhand on July 26.

Sarma’s journey coincided with the holy month of Shravan, a period when millions of devotees flock to the temple.

Amidst this religious fervour, he aimed to spread his message about the growing air pollution crisis and the importance of sustainable transportation.

“Traffic congestion is a major contributor to air pollution, which has severe consequences for our health and well-being,” said Sarma.

“People are overly reliant on bikes and cars, but we need to curtail this habit for our own good. Cycling is not only a great way to reduce pollution but also beneficial for personal health,” he added.

As Sarma completed his challenging journey, he urged people to adopt eco-friendly modes of transport and contribute to a cleaner environment.

Also read: Paddling bicycle with a noble mission by Mehul Lakhani (sentinelassam.com)