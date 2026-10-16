Assam: PDUAM Dalgaon to Host National Conference on NEP 2020 and Higher Education Transformation

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MANGALDAI: Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Adarsha Mahavidyalaya (PDUAM), Dalgaon, is set to organise an ICSSR-NERC-sponsored national conference on October 28 and 29 in blended mode, focusing on the transformative role of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in reshaping higher education and promoting socio-cultural transformation and development in North-East India.

The conference, themed 'Higher Education, Socio-Cultural Transformation and Development in North-East India: Reshaping Institutions under the National Education Policy 2020,' aims to provide a national platform for academicians, faculty members, research scholars, students, educational administrators, policymakers, skill development partners, and other stakeholders to exchange ideas, share research findings, and deliberate on the emerging opportunities and challenges in implementing NEP 2020.

Also Read: Transition Challenges in Higher Education in NER under NEP 2020