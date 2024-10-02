Assam: Peddler Arrested With Narcotics in Guwahati

Guwahati: A raid conducted by the Special Task Force of Assam Police led to the arrest of one suspected narcotics peddler and a cache of suspected heroin was recovered from his possession.

Based on reliable input, a raid was conducted at the Rehabari locality, on the footpath of A.K. Azad Road which comes under Paltan Bazar police station jurisdiction by the STF Assam on Tuesday evening and some narcotics from a drug peddler was successfully apprehended.

Further in the said raid, the following items were recovered a total of 23 vials containing suspected heroin having weight of 29 grams along with a mobile phone. The apprehended person was identified as Mohidul Islam (aged 38 years) belonging to Ghoramara-Gaon under the Chaygaon Police Station of Kamrup district. He is currently a resident of Fatasil Ambari in Kamrup Metropolitan. Necessary legal formalities has been initiated.

Assam Police continues its efforts to prevent the smuggling and peddling of narcotic substances in the state. To that end, police teams carried out operations in multiple parts of the state.

Previously a raid was conducted at the Lalmati Forest Road, Near Amalprava Das Sikhsha Pratisthan under Basistha Police Station Jurisdiction by STF, Assam on the evening of 27 September.

During this raid, a notorious drugs peddler was apprehended and a Matte Black coloured Honda DIO vehicle bearing regd no. AS 01 EV 1341 was seized. The items recovered from his possession included a total of 74 nos of Vials containing suspected heroin having weighed 86 grams and one mobile phone.

Gourob Mandal, 25 years old, originally belonging to Kokrajhar and currently staying in Basistha, Guwahati was apprehended by the police team.