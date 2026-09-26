Assam: Pediatrician Dr. Diganta Burman inspects SNCU at Morigaon Hospital

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Dr. Diganta Burman, Assistant Professor and Pediatrician at Guwahati Medical College, on Friday conducted a supportive supervision and observational inspection of the Special Neonatal Care Unit (SNCU) at Swahid Tilak Hemram Model (STHG) Civil Hospital, Morigaon.

During the visit, Dr. Burman reviewed the overall functioning of the SNCU, neonatal intensive care and care systems, quality of service delivery, infection control measures, and various aspects of medical management. He interacted with doctors, nursing officers and health workers and provided necessary technical advice and guidance aimed at further strengthening the quality of neonatal healthcare. Such supportive monitoring and surveillance programmes play a significant role in ensuring quality, safe and effective healthcare for newborns and further improving the quality of services at the SNCU.

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