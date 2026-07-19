Assam: ‘Pesticide poisoning’ kills 20 cows in Tinsukia

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: As many as 20 cows died in Tinsukia Gaushala due to suspected pesticide poisoning on Friday and Saturday. This incident raised several questions about the sources of fodder supplied to the Gaushala. While 10 cows died on Friday, the rest died on Saturday. According to the manager of Gaushala, 20 bags of puffed rice (muri) were delivered by a Gau Seva e-rickshaw van that were collected from a shop in Siding Bazar (Chamber Road) the previous day. Later investigation by the veterinarians revealed that the puffed rice bags were heavily contaminated with pesticides. On Wednesday night, Tinsukia experienced unprecedented rain and artificial flooding, inundating most of the shops. A source said that pesticide from a nearby shop leached into puffed rice sacs, causing contamination. It is not clear whether the puffed rice owner deliberately handed over the contaminated puffed rice to the Gau Seva person.

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