Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited (APL) marks presence on Gujarat coast with landmark E-Methanol project

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a significant stride symbolizing Assam’s industrial ambition on the western shores of India, Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited (APL) has accelerated preliminary works for its proposed 150 tonnes-per-day E-Methanol project at Kandla Port in Gujarat. The project is being jointly undertaken with the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA).

APL Chairman Bikul Chandra Deka informed that the Rs 1,200 crore project was progressing swiftly, with 150 acres of land already allotted by the Deendayal Port Authority. On February 22, a three-member top-level delegation led by DPA Chairman Sushil Singh and APL Chairman Bikul Chandra Deka visited the allotted site and installed a project foundation plaque, formally marking the commencement of ground-level activities.

Describing the initiative as a ‘milestone in APL’s history,’ Deka stated that the project would stand as a symbol of Assam’s self-respect and industrial capability beyond its geographical boundaries.

It may be recalled that on January 29, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between APL and DPA at the chief minister’s secretariat in Dibrugarh. The agreement was executed in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.

The MoU was formally signed by APL Chairman Bikul Chandra Deka and DPA Chairman Sushil Singh. The E-Methanol project is expected to generate employment for approximately 3,500 individuals, both directly and indirectly.

The interest and cooperation extended by the Deendayal Port Authority have been described as ‘unparalleled,’ paving the way for expedited implementation. Given the project’s pace, it is anticipated that construction will be completed ahead of schedule, enabling early entry into the global chemical and green fuel markets.

With this landmark expansion, Assam’s industrial footprint now extends to the Gujarat coastline—an enduring testament to the state’s ambition, capability, and pride.

Also Read: Profit-making Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited Incurring Loss Now