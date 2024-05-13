Assam: Phat Bihu concludes amid throng of cultural enthusiasts in Dhakuakhana

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: The celebration of Phat Bihu, the unique convergence of the ethnic cultures in the Dhakuakhana sub-division of the Lakhimpur district concluded this evening. The festival, which is the symbol of cultural identity and self-esteem of the people of Dhakuakhana, has been celebrated at the permanent Phat Bihu venue (Phat Bihu Bakori) at Mohghuli Chapori, located on the bank of the River Charikoriya.

On Friday, the agenda of the festival kicked off with the flag hoisting by Phat Bihu Samiti president Basanta Saikia. In his lecture, Saikia said that Phat Bihu has been disseminating the perennial message of harmony and solidarity among the people of Assam for centuries. He added that the celebration of the festival has still been maintaining its originality, away from the impact of so called modernity. The flag hoisting programme was followed by a smriti tarpan event, which was conducted by celebration committee president Mukul Gogoi. Then academician Dr. Girin Gogoi inaugurated the main stage. Academician Dulu Saikia inaugurated the Toka Bihu competition, while the Bihu competition among teenagers’ teams was inaugurated by prominent Bihuwa Lalit Gogoi. More than fifty teenagers’ teams participated in the competition.

On the other hand, the second-day agenda of the festival on Saturday started with the Kopou Phool plantation drive, which was inaugurated by senior citizen and educationist Gandheshwar Gogoi. Afterwards, the Gamocha competition among the local artisans was inaugurated by folk culture exponent Sopon Bhuyan Chutia. Then a documentary on Phat Bihu was ceremonially released by Kartik Kalita, the Additional District Commissioner of the Dhakuakhana sub-district. The event was attended by Phat Bihu Samiti president Basanta Saikia, secretary Bhadkar Das, celebration committee president Mukul Gogoi, secretary Bhabendrajit Gogoi, documentary production subcommittee president Keshab Gogoi, secretary Rajib Baruah, director Naba Kumar Bhorali, and many other Bihu exponents. After the welcoming of the Bihu groups, a Husori competition among all ethnic groups was held. The competition was inaugurated by Surajit Doley, principal of NCD College, Gogamukh. Then the annual publication of Phat Bihu and the mouthpiece of the folk festival ‘Bihuwan’, edited by Dr. Indibor Borgohain, were launched by Dr. Pranay Phukan, Professor of Tinsukia Medical College. The 2024 Phat Bihu mouthpiece ‘Bihuwan’ has been published in memory of the late social worker, educationist, and literary activist Revat Chandra Gogoi of Dhakuakhana by his family.

On the other hand, several noted personalities, pioneers in the fields of culture and politics will take part in the concluding day events of the festival. One of the major events of the day will be a cultural procession, which will be inaugurated by actress Preety Kankana. After this, Mukoli Bihu competition, the attraction of the Phat Bihu festival will be inaugurated by folk culture exponent Diganta Gogoi of Jorhat. Then the public meeting will be inaugurated by Majuli Cultural University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Nirod Baruah. The event will be attended by ‘Oja’ Somnath Bora as the appointed speaker. Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma will grace the occasion as chief guest, while Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora, and many other political figures will be present as distinguished guests.

