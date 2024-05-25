Assam: Philanthropist Monoranjan Brahma carries out river diversion works in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: In an endeavour to extend welfare service to people, philanthropist and a noted entrepreneur of Kokrajhar Monoranjan Brahma has been carrying out river diversion works from his expenses in Hajarkiya part-II of north Ramfalbil area under Serfanguri police station by pressing his JCB in service to save the local villages from floods of Longa River. The diversion works started from May 21.

Locals told this correspondent that river Longa causes havoc and damages properties of many villages in north Ramfalbil during the rainy season every year. The villages Longatala, Naodrabilw, North Ramfalbil, Lakhnabari, Hajarkiya got submerged by flood waters of river Longa and paddy fields get eroded but no proper measure is taken to protect the villages and paddy fields from erosion and flood, they said adding that the previous government failed to carry out protection works and now the successive government too has not taken protection measures in nearly four years in power. The villagers expressed their gratitude to Monoranjan Brahma. According to local villagers there are some Mahals run by certain groups of people and they collect sand and gravel flouting the norms of the concerned department. Additionally, they claimed that the unorganised accumulation of gravel and sand was exacerbating the flood problems. They demanded that the Mahals and illegal collection of sand and gravels should be stopped.

