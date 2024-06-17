Assam: Phulpanichiga Branch Post Office building inaugurated in Gaurisagar

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: The Phulpanichiga Branch Post Office, established in 1950, has been rebuilt eight years after its demolition for expansion of No. 37 National Highway. The newly constructed post office building was officially inaugurated by Dilip Kumar Mandal, Superintendent of Posts, Sivasagar Division, Jorhat. On this occasion, a public meeting was held at Phulpanichiga ME School on Thursday. It was presided over by Principal of Amguri Gyan Bikas Vidyapeeth and prominent social worker Himadrijyoti Dutta, and anchored by senior journalists Rajib Dutta and Biswajit Neog. The other dignitaries who attended the meeting were Khanindra Gogoi, Inspector of Posts, Mariani Division, Pranab Kumar Borpatra Gohain, Development Officer, PLI & RPLI, Sivasagar Division, and Premodhar Neog, former Headmaster, Phulpanichiga ME School. The Superintendent of Posts briefed the people about the new schemes and services of the Post Office. The Phulpanichiga Branch Post Office Construction Committee president Puspadhar Neog narrated the history of the post office and construction of the building with a compensatory grant.

