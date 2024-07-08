Assam: Minister Pijush Hazarika assesses flood situation in Darrang district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Assam Water Resources, Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika on Sunday visited Darrang district and chaired a review meeting to assess the overall flood situation in the district at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office. He also visited No. 1 Garimari locality that has been plagued by erosion of the river Brahmaputra. Hazarika, who arrived in Darrang district at the instructions of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, took stock of the flood situation from Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia, MLAs of the district and heads of various departments besides reviewing the work being done by the departments.

The Water Resources Minister discussed several issues to minimize the impact of floods in the district and adopted a proposal to construct a total of 26 kms of new embankments in the district to further strengthen the flood control system.

Minister Hazarika announced that a 10-km length of embankment on both sides of Dimala river will join the embankment at Ghagra river thereby resulting in construction of a total of 20 kilometres of embankment.

Another new embankment of about 6 kms along the Brahmaputra from Chereng to Rangamati-Kurua will also be constructed, Minister Hazarika further said. He hoped that the embankment would protect the premises of Assam Skill University and the site of the proposed Darrang Medical College.

The Water Resources Minister later visited the main road connecting Gerimari to Gerimari 1 under Mangaldai constituency besides areas hit by erosion caused by Bega river and interacted with the people. He assured them that steps will be taken up to ensure their safety. The minister also directed departmental authorities to complete road repair work in the quickest possible time.

