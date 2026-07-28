Assam: Plastic Waste Management Unit at Madhupur made operational

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Plastic Waste Management Unit at Madhupur Development Block under the Nalbari District Water and Sanitation Mission (DWSM) has been made fully operational, marking a significant step towards strengthening scientific plastic waste management in the district.

The facility has been established for the systematic collection, segregation, processing, baling, and recycling of plastic waste generated across the Gram Panchayats under the block. The initiative is being implemented in compliance with the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2026, and the directions of the Supreme Court.

Solid Waste Management activities are being carried out systematically across Nalbari district through source segregation, door-to-door collection, scientific processing, and safe disposal of waste.

Also Read: Post-disaster plastic waste management