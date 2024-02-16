Assam: PM Modi invited to unveil 125-foot statue of Bir Lachit Borphukan

CM visits Jorhat to review progress of work

Jorhat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the 125 feet statue of Bir Lachit Borphukan at Lahdoigarh, Holongapar in Jorhat in the first week of March this year. Informing this Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that State government has extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to dedicate the astounding statue of Bir Lachit and pay tribute to him. Prime Minister Modi during his proposed visit to Jorhat will also lay the foundation of Sivasagar Medical College and Hospital and ceremoniously initiate the Griha Pravesh ceremony for 5.5 lakh homes constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme for the State of Assam.

Chief Minister Sarma on Thursday visited Jorhat to personally oversee the preparations for these momentous events. He visited Lachit Moidam Memorial and Cultural Complex at Lahdoigarh and took stock of the progress of its construction. He also took stock and expressed satisfaction over the progress of the statue of Bir Lachit Borphukan and its peripheral areas. He held a meeting with the engineers of Ahluwalia Contract (India) Limited, the executing agency and asked them to expedite their work for unveiling the statue. He asked them to ensure completion of its finishing touches by the end of this month.

Chief Minister Dr. Sarma also visited Meleng Meteli Pothar, the proposed venue of the Prime Minister’s meeting and took stock of all round preparations to be undertaken for the meeting. He also had a look at the approach roads for entry and exit into and from the meeting venue and asked the concerned functionaries to ensure that the movement of the public becomes seamless and they do not face any inconvenience during their participation in the meeting. He took stock of the security issues for the meeting. Chief Minister Sarma also asked the concerned functionaries for making arrangements for adequate drinking water and transportation of the people who will be coming to attend the meeting. He also said that all steps will be taken to ensure that the meeting of the Prime Minister for noble purpose of unveiling the statue of Bir Lachit Borphukan, laying foundation for Medical College at Sivasagar and presentation of dwelling houses to the beneficiaries becomes successful, stated a press release.

