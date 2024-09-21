Assam: PM Modi virtually inaugurates Mangaldai Food Processing industry

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: Kuiyapani, a village near Mangaldai on Thursday has made its entry in the industrial sector of India as PM Modi virtually opened a Food Processing Industry under the name and style of ‘Trinity Fructa Private Limited, Unit III’ set up by the SRD Group of Companies at an committed investment of Rs 110 crores. The ceremony was organized as a part of the four day mega event “World Food India 2024” which was launched at ‘Bharat Mandapam’ New Delhi on Thursday. The virtual inaugural ceremony from New Delhi was attended here by Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia, Mangaldai legislator Basanta Das, former legislator Guru Jyoti Das and the Directors of the SRD group of Companies namely Mukul Ch Deka, Rajib Kr Deka and Anupam Deka.

Talking to this correspondent, Director Anupam Deka told that the unit is a manufacturing unit beverage electrolyte drink ORSL and this unit III is set up with an investment of Rs 110 crore. He further said that another four processing units are coming up in the industrial area called ‘Sumitra Agrotech Food Park’ under SRD Group of Companies. “The commissioning of all the units are expected to be completed by the end of March 2025 against a total investment of more than Rs.200 Crores,” he said adding the total employment generation would be around 2000. The agro-based Food Park developed under PM Krishi Sampada Yojana has brought a ray of new hopes for the interested youths and small entrepreneurs of the agriculture dependent region.

