Assam: PM Modi's Visit to Kaziranga Sparks Preparations

ASSAM: Extensive preparations are underway for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Assam's iconic Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. Some of the safari activities in the park will be temporarily suspended ahead of its scheduled arrival on March 8. Jeep safaris in Kohora range will be closed from March 7 to March 9, 2024 (day morning), elephant safaris in the same category will be suspended from March 8 to March 9, 2024. However, the safaris in other categories will remain unaffected by the national park.

PM Modi’s visit is important not only to the state government but also to the forest department. It marks its first visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site and it promotes global recognition of the state. Forest Minister Chandramohan Patowari, along with Chief Secretary Paban Borthkur and Director General of Police GP Singh, among other dignitaries, on Tuesday last inspected the possible sites of the prime minister’s visit. Patowary expressed confidence in the initiatives highlighting intensive security consultations and preparedness in coordination with the Kaziranga Forest Department. "PM will reach Kaziranga on March 8 and will embark on a safari in the park on March 9. We have coordinated with the officials to ensure a seamless experience of his visit, in line with all necessary arrangements," Forest Minister Patowari state.

Stressing the significance of PM Modi’s visit, Patowari asserted that it would highlight the world-famous Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. After visiting Kaziranga, the PM’s itinerary includes a visit to Arunachal Pradesh, the state forest minister revealed. As the state Assam prepares to welcome the esteemed guest, honourable Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi with the natural wonders of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, preparations are underway to ensure a memorable and safe experience during the PM Modi visit in the state.