Assam: Poba Reserve Forest in Assam to Become State’s 18th Wildlife Sanctuary

GUWAHATI: In a significant boost for wildlife conservation in Assam, Poba Reserve Forest in Dhemaji district will be declared as the state's 18th wildlife sanctuary. This was announced on Friday, August 30, 2024, by Assam's Environment and Forests Minister, Chandra Mohan Patowary, highlighting the commitment of the State to preserve its natural heritage.

Responding to a zero-hour notice raised by MLA Bhuban Pegu in the Assam Assembly, Minister Patowary pointed out the priority of the state government on sustainable development and conservation of valuable biodiversity of Assam. "Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has always given stress on protecting Assam's natural resources. Declaration of Poba as wildlife sanctuary is a major step in that direction," Patowary said.

The newly notified Poba Wildlife Sanctuary covers an area of 257.29 sq. kilometers and is made up of the existing Poba Reserve Forest, the Kabu Chapori proposed reserve forest, and the surrounding riverine zones. This is not only a forest; it is a living, throbbing habitat housing teeming wildlife, with a very important ecological corridor.

The most striking feature of Poba is that it forms an important part of the elephant migration corridor linking the D'Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary and Kabu Chapori Proposed Reserve Forest in the north with the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park in the south. This corridor is one of two major routes used by herds of 70-80 elephants while crossing from the north to the south bank of the Brahmaputra River, the other being via Panpur-Kaziranga. These pathways are used almost throughout the year, especially by the male elephants, making the corridor all the more important.

The Poba Reserve Forest is also home to quite a few arboreal species, the most elusive being the slow loris and the capped langur. The wild boar is the major component of the mammalian population in the forest, though there are roughly 45 species of birds and reptiles. The meeting of the Siang and Lohit rivers within the sanctuary breeds a wide range of fish species, adding further to its ecological richness.

Besides, Poba boasts of unrivaled congregations of orchids and hence the place is in demand by nature lovers as well as researchers. Recognition of the sanctuary, in fact, forms a major milestone toward saving and augmenting the rich natural heritage of Assam.