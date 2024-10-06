Assam Police and NIA Bust JeM Terror Plot, Arrest 10 Suspects

GUWAHATI: In a joint operation, the Assam Police along with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested ten individuals in the Goalpara and Hojai districts.

The raids have been conducted in association with an ongoing probe into a terror conspiracy operated by the banned militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), police said.

All ten are lodged in NIA while investigations are still unfolding. The operation is a milestone in the region's counter-terror war.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified that the arrests "bring home" the fact that there is an increased threat from Islamic fundamentalist groups in Assam.

He pointed out that Assam has been raided numerous times by NIA across the country, which thus proves the prevalent nature of extremist activities in this region.

It is an issue of serious concern, and if the radical Islamic ideology continues to grip Assam, it will be a challenge for the indigenous people of the state in the coming years," Sarma said.

He was being taken into custody on his involvement in the conspiracy case and would be produced before the NIA Special Court at Patiala House in New Delhi, they said. Several other suspects were detained for questioning, added the NIA.