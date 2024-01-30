Assam Police Announces 269 Vacancies For Constable Posts

GUWAHATI: A recruitment drive has been announced by the Assam State Police to fill 269 vacancies for the post of constable. The online application process will start from February 1, 2024 and the last date for submission of the application form is February 15, 2024.

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) of Assam has mandated the online application process, which can be accessed through the official website slprbassam.in.

The SLPRB has issued a recruitment notification outlining the eligibility criteria for the constable post in Assam.