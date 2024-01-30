Assam Police Announces 269 Vacancies For Constable Posts

GUWAHATI: A recruitment drive has been announced by the Assam State Police to fill 269 vacancies for the post of constable. The online application process will start from February 1, 2024 and the last date for submission of the application form is February 15, 2024.
The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) of Assam has mandated the online application process, which can be accessed through the official website slprbassam.in.
The SLPRB has issued a recruitment notification outlining the eligibility criteria for the constable post in Assam.
Applicants interested to apply for this position should have completed Class 10 from a recognized Board or Council. Interested candidates must be between 18 and 40 years old as of January 1, 2024. Also, candidates must register their names with a local Employment Exchange in Assam.
The SLPRB has revealed the distribution of vacancies in different categories. 82 vacancies are for unreserved, 64 vacancies are for OBC/MOBC, 17 vacancies are for SC, 24 vacancies are for ST(P), and 77 vacancies are for ST(H).
No fee is required for the application process for the constable position in Assam.
The selection process includes Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET), where the PET holds a weightage of 40 marks. Successful candidates in the PST/PET phase will qualify for the written test, which comprises 100 multiple-choice questions to be marked on an OMR answer sheet. Each correct answer earns the candidate half a mark. The written test is scheduled to take place in Guwahati, with the date and venue to be communicated in due course.
Meanwhile, interested candidates can apply for the SLPRB Assam Constable Recruitment through the official website by following the steps mentioned below :
Visit the official SLPRB Assam website.
Navigate to the Recruitment Notices section.
Download and review the Constable Vacancies notification.
Click on the provided Apply Online link.
Fill in your details and upload the required documents.
Review your application before submitting it.