Assam Police ASI Injured After Accidental Firing from Service Rifle in Orang National Park

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: An Assam Police officer was injured in an accidental shooting inside Orang National Park in the early hours of Saturday. Assistant Sub-Inspector Bipin Deka, who was on patrol duty, accidentally shot himself with his service automatic rifle while alighting from a vehicle. An apparent lapse in handling the weapon caused the incident. due to an apparent lapse in handling the weapon. According to information provided by the DFO of Mangaldai Wildlife Division Pradip Baruah, ASI Deka was returning from a patrol duty when the accidental discharge took place. Four rounds from the automatic rifle struck him in the hand.

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