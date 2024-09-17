Assam Police Detain Five More Bangladeshi Nationals

GUWAHATI: Security forces in Assam have apprehended five more Bangladeshi nationals, including three women, for allegedly entering India illegally in South Salmara-Mankachar district.

In a joint operation, Assam Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted a three-wheeler near Mankachar, close to the Indo-Bangladesh international border.

The vehicle was reportedly transporting the Bangladeshi nationals when it was stopped by the team during the operation.

This incident marks another step in the state's ongoing efforts to crack down on illegal border crossings.

When questioned, the individuals admitted they had crossed into India from Bangladesh. They were then taken into custody.

The arrested individuals said that an Indian man named Pappan, from South Salmara-Mankachar, helped them enter India from Sherpur in Bangladesh.

The Bangladeshi nationals caught have been identified as Akash Ali, Safikul Mandal, Sabina Akter, Pinki

India has seen a big increase in illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in recent months, likely due to the unrest in the neighboring country.

Because of this, the BSF has stepped up its security along the Bangladesh border. Despite these efforts, Bangladeshi nationals are still managing to enter India illegally.

On September 12, Assam police arrested three Bangladeshi nationals, including two women, in the Karimganj district and later sent them back to Bangladesh.

On September 9, Assam police sent back two Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, after they illegally entered India.

The pair was stopped by the police near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Karimganj district.

A day earlier, on September 8, five Bangladeshi nationals, including two women, wer