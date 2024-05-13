Assam Police impound truck loaded with Arunachal-made IMFL in Udalguri

A Correspondent

TANGLA: A massive consignment of Arunachal Pradesh made Indian Manufactured Foreign Liquor (IMFL) was seized in Sikaridanga along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border in the Udalguri district on Sunday. The consignment was seized from a truck carrying the liquor from the Tenga valley of Arunachal Pradesh and was headed to Guwahati. Acting on a tip-off, the police of Lalpani Outpost intercepted a truck bearing registration number AS01EC6245, which was carrying 375 cases of IMFL made in Arunachal Pradesh, and detained the vehicle driver, identified as Mafidul Islam.

“We have seized the vehicle and the consignment, and the driver is being interrogated,” said a police official of Lalpani Outpost. Pertinently, raids are being conducted following reports that there has been a constant influx of liquor made in Arunachal Pradesh into various districts of Assam.

Also Read: Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress protests against IMFL licences (sentinelassam.com)