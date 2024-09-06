Assam Police Officer Caught in High-Stakes Online Trading Scam

GUWAHATI: A police officer, working at DGP office, has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the online trading scam, as per sources.

The arrested police officer has been identified as Suruj Deka. Deka's arrest came after the prime accused of the case, Anjan Supriyam, confessed about his involvement in the online trading scam.

Presently, Deka is being interrogated by the CID authorities. Further investigations are on to unravel more about the scam and Deka's involvement in it.

Earlier, a Rs 2,200 crore financial scam was unearthed by Assam Police, in which brokers duped people promising to double their money invested in the online stock market.

Two men, online trader Vishal Phukan from Dibrugarh, 22-year-old, and Swapnil Das from Guwahati, were arrested in connection with the scam. Several more arrests are expected as the investigation reaches deeper into different parts of the state.

Phukan, who would flaunt his flamboyant lifestyle to lure investors, had promised a return of 30% on investments within 60 days. He had gone ahead and established four fake companies, invested in the Assamese film industry, and bought several properties.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged people to avoid fraudulent online stock market investments cautioning that in every case, when it is promised to double money with very little effort, those are scams.

He said there is no actual investment of money in the share market through such online trading companies and advised people to stay away from fraudsters. The police have already filed cases against illegal brokers and are trying to eradicate the entire scam network in the state.

The chief minister's announcement follows reports that a few online trading companies operating in the state were doing so without adherence to regulations by SEBI or RBI.