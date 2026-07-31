Assam: Police officer found dead inside Golaghat district jail

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: A police officer was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the Golaghat district jail on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Rebakanta Tamuli. His body was recovered from his room within the jail premises. The incident has created a sensation, as Tamuli was just one month away from retirement. He was a resident of Bhogdoi in Jorhat district. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, while police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of death.

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