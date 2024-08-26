Assam: Police probe into Bangladeshi NIT alumnus’ anti-India post

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: An anti-India social media post by a Bangladeshi citizen as well as an alumnus of Silchar NIT evoked a sharp reaction. Even the Cachar police had already begun an inquiry into the sensitive issue. Meanwhile, outfits like “Hindu Rakshi Dal” demanded immediate deportation of the student. However, the NIT source informed us that the student, Sadat Hossain Alphi, had already completed his B.Tech course in Computer Science Engineering, and presently he was in his hometown, Rajshahi, in Bangladesh. However, Sadat was supposed to come back to Silchar to collect his certificate, another source in the NIT said.

On the other hand, the Cachar police said, in response to the dissemination of objectionable posts on social media, a comprehensive inquiry was conducted, involving a visit to the institution and interactions with officials and students. The investigation revealed that the offensive post was made by Sadat Hossain Alphi, an alumnus of NIT Silchar who was currently residing in Bangladesh. The institution was actively addressing the matter with the competent authorities, while the police were keeping sharp vigil, a Cachar police press release further added.

Also Read: Families of Three Hmar Youths Killed in Cachar Crossfire File FIR, Allege False Encounter by Police (sentinelassam.com)